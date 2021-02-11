Sign up
Photo 1318
Flash of Red Day 11
FoR Treasures, trinkets and trash week. The little urn and pitcher were in my dad's office for many years. The little plant bundle is dried lavender from mom's garden. Time marches on.
11th February 2021
11th Feb 21
Mrs. Laloggie
ace
@mrslaloggie
Tags
b&w
,
shadows
,
for2021
