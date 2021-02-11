Previous
Flash of Red Day 11 by mrslaloggie
Photo 1318

Flash of Red Day 11

FoR Treasures, trinkets and trash week. The little urn and pitcher were in my dad's office for many years. The little plant bundle is dried lavender from mom's garden. Time marches on.
11th February 2021

Mrs. Laloggie

Photo Details

