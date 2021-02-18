Sign up
Photo 1325
Flash of Red Day 18
Goldie and Harvey, new best friends, pause their romping for a quarter of a second to have their double portrait taken.
18th February 2021
18th Feb 21
Mrs. Laloggie
ace
@mrslaloggie
Tags
b&w
,
portrait
,
dogs
,
for2021
