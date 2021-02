Flash of Red Day 21

Spent the day preparing my tax papers for the accountant. They aren't that complicated so don't know why it took me all day but it did. So, today was the first time since Jan 1st that I didn't take a single photos. Feels a bit like I forgot to do something but tomorrow is another day.



This is a quick portrait of my friend Aviva's son taken on Saturday before we set out for our walk.