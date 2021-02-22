Previous
Flash of Red Day 22 by mrslaloggie
Photo 1329

Flash of Red Day 22

Looks better against the black background option.
Shave and a haircut, two bits. The gardener chopped off all the fading aloe plant blooms last week creating new shapes.
22nd February 2021

Mrs. Laloggie

@mrslaloggie
