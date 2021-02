Flash of Red Day 24

I've taken photos of this agave plant for the past several days because I like that in B&W the dying leaf in the back looks like a bird head but have not been happy with any of the photos. I finally expanded my framing to include some of the other plants and think it's finally suitable for posting. I also like that by expanding the frame a small shadow in the shape of a heart can be seen in the bottom right hand corner.