Photo 1333
Flash of Red Day 26
My pretty dresses. I hope I still fit into at least one of them next time I need to wear a dress....
26th February 2021
26th Feb 21
Mrs. Laloggie
ace
@mrslaloggie
Tags
b&w
,
dresses
,
patterns
,
for2021
