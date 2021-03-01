Red 1 Monday

It's nearly 2 am. I did go for a photo walk during my lunch break and took some nice photos but not nice red photos. After work and some non-computer time I pulled out my light tent which I have barely used and not in a rather long time, searched on line for instructions and watched a video on how to assemble the thing, put it together and took a variety of photos. Then I watched some videos on making frames in Photoshop (something I've had on my computer for a while but am intimidated by) and after a little trial and error, voila!. Nothing fancy but a good learning experience. And now it's a few minutes after 2 am. Clearly my resolution to have better sleeping patterns is out the window.