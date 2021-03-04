Previous
Green 1 - Thursday by mrslaloggie
Photo 1339

Green 1 - Thursday

“Green is the soul of Spring. Summer may be dappled with yellow, Autumn with orange and Winter with white but Spring is drenched with the colour green.”
― Paul Kortepeter, Tea with Victoria Rose
4th March 2021 4th Mar 21

Mrs. Laloggie

@mrslaloggie
