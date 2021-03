Blue 1 - Friday

I bow to those with Photoshop skills. Inspired by Julia's (@julzmaioro) beautiful flower photos I attempted a reflection photo. This less than amazing effort took me countless hours of watching YouTube videos, making attempts and deleting them, Command Z-ing parts of them, and checking my apparently useless Photoshop "classroom in a book" book. I've lost patience so this is it for Friday's rainbow blue photo. I've fallen behind in posting and everything else so on to purple and pink now.