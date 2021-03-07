Pink 1 - Sunday

Color Taste Connection: PinkThere are five basic groups of taste, which send signals to our brain to interpret flavor. However, we also send signals with our eyes before we take a bite and give our taste buds a chance to process the flavor. The color can pre-determine how we perceive the taste and flavor of what we eat.Pastries taste better when they come out of pink boxes or served on pink plates.Pink makes us crave sugar and may be why cotton candy is pink. Cotton candy, was invented in 1897 by candy makers William Morrison and John C. Wharton from Nashville, Tennessee, USA. They invented a device that heated sugar in a spinning bowl to form a treat that they originally called “Fairy Floss.”