Photo 1344
Orange 2 - Tuesday
We are all beads strung together on the same thread of love.
~ Mata Amritanandamayi
9th March 2021
9th Mar 21
Mrs. Laloggie
ace
@mrslaloggie
Tags
necklace
orange
rainbow2021
Babs
ace
Oh this is so pretty.
March 10th, 2021
Mrs. Laloggie
ace
@onewing
Hi Babs - Thank you. Someone (either my mom or an apartment mate - so long ago I can't remember) brought it back for me after a trip to Egypt. - Laura (aka Mrs. Laloggie - a childhood nickname)
March 10th, 2021
