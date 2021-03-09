Previous
Orange 2 - Tuesday by mrslaloggie
Photo 1344

Orange 2 - Tuesday

We are all beads strung together on the same thread of love.
~ Mata Amritanandamayi
9th March 2021 9th Mar 21

Mrs. Laloggie

@mrslaloggie
Babs ace
Oh this is so pretty.
March 10th, 2021  
Mrs. Laloggie ace
@onewing Hi Babs - Thank you. Someone (either my mom or an apartment mate - so long ago I can't remember) brought it back for me after a trip to Egypt. - Laura (aka Mrs. Laloggie - a childhood nickname)
March 10th, 2021  
