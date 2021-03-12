Previous
Blue 2 - Friday by mrslaloggie
Blue 2 - Friday

“Men do not quit playing because they grow old; they grow old because they quit playing.”
― Oliver Wendell Holmes Sr.
Mrs. Laloggie

mrslaloggie
