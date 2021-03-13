Sign up
Photo 1348
Purple 2 - Saturday
Red Peacock Ornamental Kale - not edible and definitely purple despite the plant's name.
Kale is a superfood and it’s special power is tasting bad.
~Jim Gaffigan
It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that have to announce that I ate kale and liked it.
~Greg Behrendt
13th March 2021
13th Mar 21
9
365
X-T2
13th March 2021 4:20pm
purple
,
kale
,
rainbow2021
,
ornamental kale
365 Project
close