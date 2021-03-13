Previous
Purple 2 - Saturday by mrslaloggie
Photo 1348

Purple 2 - Saturday

Red Peacock Ornamental Kale - not edible and definitely purple despite the plant's name.

Kale is a superfood and it’s special power is tasting bad.
~Jim Gaffigan

It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that have to announce that I ate kale and liked it.
~Greg Behrendt
Mrs. Laloggie

