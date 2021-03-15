Previous
Next
Red 3 - Monday by mrslaloggie
Photo 1350

Red 3 - Monday

“An idealist is one who, on noticing that a rose smells better than a cabbage, concludes that it makes a better soup.”
― H.L. Mencken, A Book of Burlesques
15th March 2021 15th Mar 21

Mrs. Laloggie

ace
@mrslaloggie
369% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise