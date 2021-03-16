Previous
Orange 3 - Tuesday by mrslaloggie
Orange 3 - Tuesday

I'll have to check the identification tag tomorrow morning but I think I bought an opium poppy last week. I won't be using it to make opium or to top a bagel. Things I did not learn as a child:
From KidsGardening.org:
The opium poppy (Papaver somniferum) is also a true poppy. This plant produces the seeds that we find sprinkled atop bagels. Opium poppies are illegal to grow in home gardens, however, because the unripe seed capsules produce a milky latex that can be used to make the narcotic opium.
Mrs. Laloggie

ace
@mrslaloggie
