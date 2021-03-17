Sign up
Photo 1352
Yellow 3 - Wednesday copy
Poor yellow roses used to get a bad rap: During the Victorian era yellow roses symbolized jealousy and infidelity. In the modern times yellow roses are used to convey a number of emotions, with friendship being the main one.

~gardenerdy.com
~gardenerdy.com
17th March 2021
17th Mar 21
1
1
Mrs. Laloggie
ace
@mrslaloggie
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
17th March 2021 4:11pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
yellow
,
rose
,
rainbow2021
Yolanda
ace
Love this!
March 19th, 2021
