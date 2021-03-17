Previous
Yellow 3 - Wednesday copy by mrslaloggie
Photo 1352

Yellow 3 - Wednesday copy

Poor yellow roses used to get a bad rap: During the Victorian era yellow roses symbolized jealousy and infidelity. In the modern times yellow roses are used to convey a number of emotions, with friendship being the main one.
~gardenerdy.com
17th March 2021 17th Mar 21

Mrs. Laloggie

@mrslaloggie
Photo Details

Yolanda ace
Love this!
March 19th, 2021  
