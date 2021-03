Green 3 - Thursday

Named for 18th-century botanical artist and explorer Atanasio Echeverría y Godoy, who documented Echeveria in the dry limestone hills of central Mexico, Echeveria has more than 200 species. One of the most popular is E. elegans, known as ‘Mexican Hens and Chicks’, nicknamed for the way the plant spreads by tiny offshoots.

~gardinista.com



I have so many of these plants (in slightly different varieties). They just grow and grow and grow even with very little attention.