Previous
Next
Photo 1360
Green 4 - Thursday
Green is the prime color of the world, and that from which its loveliness arises.
~Pedro Calderon de la Barca
25th March 2021
25th Mar 21
0
0
Mrs. Laloggie
ace
@mrslaloggie
1522
photos
25
followers
39
following
372% complete
1353
1354
1355
1356
1357
1358
1359
1360
1354
1355
1356
135
1357
1358
1359
1360
Views
9
365
X-T2
25th March 2021 6:10pm
green
,
fig leaves
,
rainbow2021
