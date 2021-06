Bee in Flight

Signed up for a week's photography workshop held at a ranch in Wyoming. Maybe not a great location for a vegan/occasional pescatarian but something I've wanted to do for several years. So, took my old Nikon lenses in to trade for a new Fuji zoom lens (which I'm not yet in love with but hope to be with a bit more practice). This was taken in the parking lot of the photo store with my old lens which, after having the camera's sensor cleaned, is looking better than ever.