Cabbage Butterfly by mrslaloggie
Cabbage Butterfly

The ornamental kale is flowering again so this butterfly which usually just flits by (or one like her flutters by) stopped for a drink.
4th June 2021 4th Jun 21

Mrs. Laloggie

@mrslaloggie
