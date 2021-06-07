Previous
Tree Trimmers by mrslaloggie
Tree Trimmers

My tax dollars at work. :-). I believe tomorrow morning they will be on my side of the street. A little noisy but necessary maintenance.
7th June 2021

Mrs. Laloggie

@mrslaloggie
bkb in the city
Great capture
June 8th, 2021  
