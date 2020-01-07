Previous
The Pacific Ocean by mrslaloggie
120 / 365

The Pacific Ocean

“Ocean, n. A body of water occupying about two-thirds of a world made for man — who has no gills.”
― Ambrose Bierce, The Unabridged Devil's Dictionary
7th January 2020 7th Jan 20

Mrs. Laloggie

