129 / 365
Zander
Old baby has a benign fatty tumor but he doesn't care. His owner said he'd been though a lot but he is a sweet and happy boy.
3rd February 2021
3rd Feb 21
Mrs. Laloggie
ace
@mrslaloggie
Photo Details
Album
Extras
Camera
X-T2
Taken
3rd February 2021 4:39pm
Tags
dog
,
zander
