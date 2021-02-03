Previous
Zander by mrslaloggie
129 / 365

Zander

Old baby has a benign fatty tumor but he doesn't care. His owner said he'd been though a lot but he is a sweet and happy boy.
3rd February 2021 3rd Feb 21

Mrs. Laloggie

