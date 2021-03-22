Sign up
135 / 365
Lub-Dub Lub-Dub
Followed Babs (@onewing)'s instructions from yesterday. Thanks Babs! I need to work on my outlining skills and find something with more than one color to outline but I think even this first attempt is fun.
22nd March 2021
22nd Mar 21
Mrs. Laloggie
ace
@mrslaloggie
heart
