Year of the Ox

Looks like a good year for me:

The Monkey 2021 horoscope predicts good luck during the Year of the White Metal Ox. The Chinese New Year begins on February 12, 2021. Starting then, you will see a rise in luck in many areas of your life, including at work, in your romantic life, and in the rest of your social life. If you can be polite to others and work hard, then your year will go well.