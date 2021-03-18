Sign up
27 / 365
Sedum in Flower
There are more than 400 species of sedum. I think this may be a sedum morganianum Burrito – Burro’s Tail - but I can't be sure. The light green top with the little yellow flower is new, just in time for Spring.
18th March 2021
18th Mar 21
Mrs. Laloggie
ace
@mrslaloggie
Photo Details
Album
flowers and insects
Taken
18th March 2021 4:08pm
Tags
flower
,
sedum
