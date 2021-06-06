Previous
Next
Ball Spin! CC please by mrspedwards
6 / 365

Ball Spin! CC please

the blood , sweat and tears that went into this shot are unreal. then,, to add salt to the wounds, when i was editing i had an epiphany about how i could have done it so much easier,,, worth it in the end though maybe
6th June 2021 6th Jun 21

Mrspedwards

@mrspedwards
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise