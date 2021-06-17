Sign up
17 / 365
The slug got it,,,, so,, Strawberry Angel
Yes,, those darn slugs got to my strawberries. So I set up this shot and had my husband shoot at it with the Air Rifle. I cant believe how well it came out.
17th June 2021
17th Jun 21
2
1
Mrspedwards
@mrspedwards
17
photos
7
followers
27
following
4% complete
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
Views
15
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Privacy
Public
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
This is just awesome! Your husband is a great shot too. =) Happy to reciprocate. Thank you!
June 24th, 2021
Lin
ace
This is awesome - welcome to the 365 community.
June 24th, 2021
