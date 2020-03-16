Previous
Path to Unknown by mrsshoe
Path to Unknown

My family and I have been balancing all the time we've been spending indoors with daily walks in the woods.

I love the pure joy that my son experiences running through the woods, with no worry for what might be ahead
16th March 2020 16th Mar 20

Mrs. Shoe

@mrsshoe
