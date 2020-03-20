Previous
My Chick Reads Books
My Chick Reads Books

Today is Day 1 of genuine social distancing. I've been going into school the past 3 days to start learning to do online learning. I'm not great at it and I'm worried that I'm going to cause my students (and myself) a bunch of stress.
But there's always tea, thanks to my secret pal. I'm filming Youtube videos which I've never even thought of before because I need someway to teach art to 11 year olds online that isn't going to make them hate me. Monday starts the real thing. So in the meantime, I'll make some more tea.
20th March 2020

Leah Clark

@msartclark
