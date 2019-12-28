Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1371
The Struggle is Real
She made herself comfy while I was changing the sheets
28th December 2019
28th Dec 19
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Michelle Woodyard
@msfyste
I am a bit of an anomaly in that I actually am a native Californian; however, I was raised in Michigan. My parents moved...
1389
photos
2
followers
4
following
380% complete
View this month »
1382
1383
1384
1385
1386
1387
1388
1389
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6s
Taken
28th December 2019 2:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fluffy
,
puppy
,
housework
,
canine
,
brat
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close