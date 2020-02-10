Previous
Winds Aloft by msfyste
Photo 1393

Winds Aloft

"My soul is awakened, my spirit is soaring
And carried aloft on the wings of the breeze;
For above and around me the wild wind is roaring,
Arousing to rapture the earth and the seas"
~Anne Bronte
10th February 2020

Michelle Woodyard

@msfyste
I am a bit of an anomaly in that I actually am a native Californian; however, I was raised in Michigan. My parents moved...
Photo Details

