Photo 1393
Winds Aloft
"My soul is awakened, my spirit is soaring
And carried aloft on the wings of the breeze;
For above and around me the wild wind is roaring,
Arousing to rapture the earth and the seas"
~Anne Bronte
10th February 2020
10th Feb 20
Michelle Woodyard
@msfyste
I am a bit of an anomaly in that I actually am a native Californian; however, I was raised in Michigan. My parents moved...
1394
photos
2
followers
4
following
1387
1388
1389
1390
1391
1392
1393
1394
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6s
Taken
10th February 2020 5:34pm
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
sunset
,
wind
,
breezy
,
winds aloft
