Previous
Next
Spring-Like by msfyste
Photo 1394

Spring-Like

"May the road rise to meet you. May the wind always be at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face, and rains fall soft upon your fields. And until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand." ~Irish Blessing
11th February 2020 11th Feb 20

Michelle Woodyard

@msfyste
I am a bit of an anomaly in that I actually am a native Californian; however, I was raised in Michigan. My parents moved...
381% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise