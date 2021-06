Day 2

“With my whole heart, with my whole life, and with my inner most being, I bow in wonder and love before you, oh God! Yahweh, you are my soul’s celebration. How could I ever forget the miracles of kindness you’ve done for me? You kissed my heart with forgiveness, in spite of all I’ve done. And you’ve healed me from the inside out. I love you, God - thank you.” Psalm 103:1-4 🙏🏻❤️