Previous
Next
Agfa Silette advance lever by msowers
54 / 365

Agfa Silette advance lever

The advance lever on my Agfa Silette.
23rd February 2023 23rd Feb 23

msowers

@msowers
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise