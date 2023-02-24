Sign up
55 / 365
No. 1A Autographic Kodak Jr.
Picked up this No. 1A Autographic Kodak Jr. from facebook marketplace today. It's in great condition and included the stylus. It was missing the shutter release plunger and cable though. The next several photos will be of this camera.
24th February 2023
24th Feb 23
msowers
@msowers
55
photos
1
followers
2
following
View this month »
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
Views
5
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
24th February 2023 3:53pm
Tags
dark
camera
kodak
canon
macro
metal
words
