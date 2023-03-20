Previous
Next
String art...nailed by msowers
79 / 365

String art...nailed

A piece of string art on display at my brother's house. Looks to be something a student of my sister-in-law made for her.
20th March 2023 20th Mar 23

msowers

@msowers
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise