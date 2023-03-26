Previous
Next
Wood you weave me? by msowers
85 / 365

Wood you weave me?

A woven bamboo placemat.
26th March 2023 26th Mar 23

msowers

@msowers
23% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise