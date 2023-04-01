Sign up
Previous
Next
91 / 365
Bubly sweating
Just a can of bubly sparkling water with some sprayed on water for drops, with two light sources.
1st April 2023
1st Apr 23
0
0
msowers
@msowers
91
photos
1
followers
2
following
24% complete
View this month »
84
85
86
87
88
89
90
91
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
1st April 2023 9:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
canon
,
macro
,
can
,
drink
,
metal
,
aluminum
,
canon70d
