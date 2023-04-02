Previous
How many bits to get to the center of a tootsie pop? by msowers
92 / 365

How many bits to get to the center of a tootsie pop?

A set of drill bits I inherited from my uncle.
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

msowers

@msowers
