I caught a Canon and skinned it by msowers
I caught a Canon and skinned it

Won this Canon PowerShot SD630 in a Goodwill camera lot auction. The lens gears are screwed up and when I first turned it on it got stuck. Taking it apart to try and repair it. Figured it would make some good images along the way.
