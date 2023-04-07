Previous
Sharpened future art by msowers
97 / 365

Sharpened future art

Had to sharpen my oldest's charcoal pencils and charcoal sticks. This is the aftermath.
7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

msowers

@msowers
