Previous
Next
Pflueger Supreme fishing reel, c.1940s by msowers
98 / 365

Pflueger Supreme fishing reel, c.1940s

My grandfather's Pflueger Supreme fishing reel from the early 1940s.
8th April 2023 8th Apr 23

msowers

@msowers
26% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise