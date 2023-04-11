Previous
Next
Geometry: polynomial equation by msowers
101 / 365

Geometry: polynomial equation

Does this kind of algebraic geometry give you existential dread? I think I took it too literal...
11th April 2023 11th Apr 23

msowers

@msowers
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise