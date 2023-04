It's going to be sharp

Whenever I'm lacking an idea for a photo for the day I take a stroll through the garage. We have several generations of family stuff out there and I can almost always find something. Today I found a box I had not been through before and found some great items for macros. Enough for a week or two.



Today's image is of a Giant APSCO pencil sharpener from the 50s-60s.