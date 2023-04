What's your sign?

This ornate astrological sign artwork is the handle of a letter opener I found in the garage yesterday.



My grandfather was the superintendent of schools in Page, AZ from 1958 to 1976 when he retired. He ordered some supplies from Jiffy Janitor Co. in Flagstaff, AZ and must have received this letter opener and scissor gift set at some point. It's never been used and is still in the leather holder it came in.