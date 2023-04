The bits of a life

This small fishing lure container was in a box of stuff that belonged to my grandfather. I'm not sure why this container of seemingly non-essential items were kept, but they must have have meant something to someone. And that's enough. These tiny bits of a life, all the small things, are the things that make you remember someone. A thing, a smell, a sound, sometimes it's all you need to be reminded of something you had totally forgotten.