Previous
176 / 365
Danger - Keep Out
Saw this place while driving around yesterday. Really wanted a pic so drove back today when the sun was setting. A bit empty on the top right hand side, but I think it came out well.
25th June 2023
25th Jun 23
msowers
@msowers
176
photos
3
followers
2
following
48% complete
View this month »
169
170
171
172
173
174
175
176
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
25th June 2023 7:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canon
,
building
,
arizona
,
blue sky
,
canon70d
,
peoriaaz
