Fire Station No. 1

The is the old Peoria fire station, it has been turned into an even center for weddings and the like.



The building was constructed in 1920 as the Paramount Theater, later renamed the Peoria Theater. In 1954 it was turned into Peoria's first firehouse when the city was incorporated. It served as a firehouse until 2006 when it was closed as firetrucks were just too large to fit through the doors.



It was used as storage for the city and then sat vacant until 2016 when the current owner's turned it into an even center.