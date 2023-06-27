Previous
Palms at the airport by msowers
Palms at the airport

Was a busy day, had some time for pics at the airport but there's not much to take pics of around the cell phone waiting lot. So here's some palm tree silhouettes.
27th June 2023 27th Jun 23

msowers

@msowers
